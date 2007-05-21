Wabi Sabi Productions Launches Off Broadway Barry White Musical

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2007 -- A scarcity of musicals about contemporary African American musicians has Inspired writer, producer and director Emmitt Thrower in collaboration with Lanar to create this ground breaking play entitled "Barry White: Guided By Destiny". The play focuses on the Barry White you don't know. The Barry that struggled mightily to overcome poverty, gangs, violence, and a life of crime to achieve his measure of success.



The musical will debut on June 14th to June 24th, 2007 at the Times Square Arts Center 300 W 43rd street at the 411 Theater, Room 411, NYC 10036. Show times are Thursday-Saturday at 8pm, Saturday at 3pm, Sunday at 4pm. Tickets are $25.00 To $42.50. Tickets can be purchased at www.theatermania.com/content/show.cfm/show/132739 or by calling 212 352-3101 24 hours a day. For more info and group (10+) sales contact Emmitt at 917 716-6635 or visit website at http://www.wabisabiproductions.com/current.htm



Barry White is played by Lanar who is also the Musical Director. Venus Adore a multitalented singer and actress plays lead singer and Barry's wife Glodean of The Love Not Limited Singers. The show features Nu Millennium Soul A Cappella Group who add their special brand of Soulful vocals to the mix. They will portray “The Upfronts” and also Gang Members of the “Businessman” Clan in the production.



Emmitt Thrower the director/writer fell victim to a disabling brain stem stroke in 2001. He was confined to a wheelchair and unable to walk or speak. He will be featured in the play as the great Muhammad Ali. Emmitt Thrower the owner/producer of Wabi Sabi Productions also produced the recent NYC musical called Katrina:A Whole Lotta Water.



In Barry White: Guided By Destiny Emmitt explores Barry White's preoccupation with perfection and the guiding voice that led him to greatness. His relationships with Muhammad Ali and Elvis Presley whom he credits with literally changing his life are also chronicled. His life long friendship with his 2nd wife Glodean is also featured in play. Lanar has performed with such R and B legends as The Manhattans, Kevin Owens longtime Luther Vandross backup singer now lead singer of Ray, Goodman and Brown, The Persuaders, Cameo, The Legendary Intruders and he also worked with Ray Serrano of Africa Bambaataa and Soul Sonic Force. He is a managing partner with radio host and promoter M. Martin Hall. Lanar will be appearing at the Apollo Theater in a Special show on May 30, 2007.

