RentAGhostWriter.Com Reaches New Milestone with Over 150 Ghostwriters

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- RentAGhostWriter.com - one of the Internet's fastest growing human resource outsourcing web sites, today announced that one hundred and fifty freelance writers have registered with the site. Since relaunching RentAGhostWriter two months ago, the site has experienced phenomenal growth and success, establishing RentAGhostWriter.com as a significant contender in the rapidly growing outsourcing industry.



Rent A Ghost Writer is a completely free resource designed to connect freelance writers who are seeking writing jobs with clients who are seeking to hire ghost writers for freelance work. This unique business idea, coupled with Rent A Ghost Writer's reputation for professionalism, has propelled the company to become one of the fastest growing leaders in the outsourcing marketplace - with dozens of freelance writers signing up every week.



One of the many ghostwriters currently registered with RentAGhostWriter.Com is Pinaki Ghosh who has written for such media as National Geographic Channel and the X-Men series. Not only that, but he has worked as a ghostwriter for Hollywood and Bollywood movie stars and UK politicians. "I have helped them write their biography or books on various subjects," says Ghosh.



Other noteworthy writers who are newly registered with RentAGhostWriter.Com include Catherine Rosario who has written for Cambridge University Press, The Open University and various other organizations. Alex Gesheva, who is also newly registered with RentAGhostWriter.Com, is a professional print reporter. About the ghostwriting services that he offers through RentAGhostWriter.Com, Alex says, "I provide high-quality work that can bring the language of your writing project to life, with no deadlines missed."



The Writer's Gallery at RentAGhostWriter.Com now features these and other impressive writers in dozens of genres, including fiction and non-fiction book writing, copy writing, newsletter writing, grant writing, technical writing, business plan writing, essay writing, press release writing, web content writing and more. Categorized into an easy-to-search gallery, clients seeking to hire ghostwriters for their writing needs can easily view a list of registered ghostwriters and invite them to bid on their projects if they choose.



"We are extremely proud of our community of writers and clients as well as the successes and new opportunities we've generated for individuals and small businesses across the Internet," says Summer, Administrative Assistant at Rent A Ghost Writer.



About RentAGhostWriter.Com



At RentAGhostWriter.com, you can hire a ghostwriter to complete your writing project. Whether you’re an individual looking for help with a personal writing project, a webmaster looking for website content, or a writer seeking freelance writing jobs, RentAGhostWriter.Com is the Internet's premiere site for outsourcing all ghostwriting services. For further information or to register for a free account, please visit: http://www.rentaghostwriter.com.

