ITV Ventures is Launching New Home Business Opportunity

Valparaiso, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- ITV Ventures will be Launching this New Home Business Opportunity after their first ever convention that is being held in Jacksonville Florida on May 25 thru May 27th.



ITV Ventures will be the first to ever combine the Home Business Industry with a Multi-Million Dollar Infomercial Company. Members of ITV Ventures Home Business will be able to take live calls from these Infomercials directly from their home. These callers will already be interested in purchasing products or will be wanting to join the ITV Ventures Home Business Opportunity.



ITV is a full-service infomercial company in America and leads the field in Direct Response Marketing. They have been in business for 7 Years and are a Multi-Million Dollar Company.



ITV Ventures will revolutionize the Home Business Industry, because almost all of the Home Business Opportunities out there rely on the people who join a Home Business to promote it to their friends and family, or to learn how to promote their Home Business with newspapers, magazines or on the internet. This makes it very difficult for the average person to become successful with their own Home Business and ITV Ventures believes that they have solved this problem by combining the Infomercial Business and the Home Business Industry.



Many experts are predicting that ITV Ventures could become one of the largest and most successful Home Business Opportunities available on the internet today.



For more information about the ITV Ventures Home Business Opportunity, just visit the web-site below.



