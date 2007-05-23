Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Gas Station Demolition

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was tasked with the demolition of the gas station which included the main building (office and garage) and a fueling area canopy. These structures where demolished including slabs, foundations and footings. The surrounding asphalt area was also demolished.



The NJDEP has issued new guidance regarding contaminated sites and the recycling of concrete and block materials from these sites. The materials now have to be segregated, sampled and then determined to be able to meet offsite recycling standards or be disposed offsite as contaminated materials. In addition, interaction and approval from the NJDEP case manager is also mandated.



Due to these new concrete recycling regulations, the concrete materials were segregated for future sampling and analysis by the client.



The project was completed in approximately one (1) week with no incidents or injuries.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor providing demolition services nationwide. We have been in business for over 27 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



