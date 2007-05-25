Empire ISIS aka Empress Gangstress Sounds the Trumpets

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Nominated for "Most Promising Entertainer" at the 2005 International Reggae & World Music Awards, the North-African beauty defies all preconceived ideas of your typical reggae artist. As she prepares for the release of her first project, "Sound the Trumpets," Empire ISIS aka Empress Gangstress brings the fire with her high energy and conscious dancehall lyrics.



Recorded between New York and Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston, Jamaica alongside co-producer Prayon from G-unit, Overstand, and Flava, "Sound the Trumpets" features roots reggae stars Sizzla and Turbulence. From beginning to end, the entire album is an explosion of hard core Hip Hop and reggae riddims/beats over blazing lyrics that challenges people’s perceptions, stereotypes, and common thinking. The first single, "Get Up On It," fuses a Dancehall sound with an infectious horn that calls you out to the dance floor. It's definitely one of those singles to get the bass beats bumping, the tops down low, and the ladies shaking their hips.



In support of the album's release August 7th 2007, ISIS will be on a promo tour spanning across the US, Germany, and Europe with distributors Crownn Entertainment. She’s already performed before thousands across North America - opening for the likes of Fabolous, Rich Boy, Lady Saw, Capleton, Doug E Fresh, Bounty Killa, Elephant Man, to name a few.



Globe ready? This empress nah come fi play!



For Empire ISIS inquiries, interviews, and appearances, please contact (404) 437-0078 or Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com. Please visit EmpireIsis.com for music and updates.



