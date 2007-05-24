Clayside - Spectacular Action Puzzler

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2007 -- Enkord is proud to announce release of its new independent game, Clayside, available on PC. Clayside is a spectacular action puzzler which is simple to play but will keep you in suspense. Each puzzle you solve will bring you a little closer to the house of your dreams which you will be able to build!



Progress through the city of Clayside, wander through it's districts and outskirts solving enthralling puzzles and breaking tiles to upgrade your own house.



Clayside adds some exciting twists to conventional matching game interfaces. The art and music pull you into the exciting setting right away. The game features over 150 spectacular levels, over 35 powerups, unlockable bonus parts, no nag screen and unlimited play time. It’s exciting to play for a few minutes, or delve through for hours.



Enkord.com is dedicated to creating simple games that are fun to play by people of all ages. Check us often for new game releases!



For Evaluation Version Contact:

press@enkord.com



Screenshots:

http://www.enkord.com/games/clayside/



Demo Download:

http://www.enkord.com/games/clayside/

