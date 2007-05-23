MailFoundry Announces World’s Fastest Anti-Spam Email Filtering Appliance

Green Bay, Wi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- MailFoundry, the world’s smartest anti-spam solution, today announces the MailFoundry series 9100 anti-spam appliance which can handle over 100,000 users and 20 million emails per day.



“Until today, large anti-spam installations have been built on custom hardware configurations which are expensive and make scaling difficult.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “The MailFoundry 9100 combines telco capable performance with the ease of appliance installation and integration.”



The MailFoundry 9100 comes with the industry’s newest and more innovative anti-spam engine, MessageIQ 3.0. MailFoundry’s Message IQ anti-spam system is based on targeted spam profiles created by a team of editors who work 24x7x365 and send out rule updates every 5 minutes. As a result, MailFoundry has the lowest false positive rates in the anti-spam industry, less than 1 in one million while delivering spam kill rates upwards of 99% with 100% out of the box performance. MessageIQ also has built in anti image spam technology and RedListing anti botnet capabilities unique to the MessageIQ system and not found on any other platform.



“The 9100 was built from the ground up for maximum performance for the ever increasing threats from spam, phishing attacks, viruses and botnets.” said Mr. Troup, ”As email volumes increase, front line defense systems need to be flexible in their ability to scale. The MailFoundry 9100 provides quick, powerful scaling capabilities for the most demanding network environments at a price point that raises the bar in the price/performance matrix.”



MailFoundry’s line of email filtering appliances start with the $1299 MailFoundry 1150, making MailFoundry the most affordable and powerful email security appliances on the market today. All MailFoundry appliances come with a 30 day trial and can be ordered directly from www.MailFoundry.com or through MailFoundry’s worldwide reseller network.



MailFoundry also offers “upgrade” programs for customers of other anti-spam systems and will match any outstanding subscription to provide a no loss upgrade scenario for the customer. For more details of the upgrade program, please visit MailFoundry.com or call 888-302-6245.



MailFoundry will be exhibiting at Interop in Las Vegas the week of May 22-25 and will be providing product demos and free trials for Interop attendees. Visit MailFoundry at booth 600 in the security pavilion.

