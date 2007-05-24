BMC Capital Announces New Office Head for Delaware

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2007 -- BMC Capital, LP today announced that Gordon Winegar has joined the firm to serve as vice president and lead the company’s Delaware office. Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President comments, "Gordon is a successful and well known loan originator in the Mid-Atlantic region. Having him as head of BMC’s Delaware office will enhance our goal of becoming the leading provider in the market." Gordon explains, “We have seen strong demand from the local customer base and I anticipate we will continue to rapidly grow in this market.” The Delaware office originates multifamily, commercial, and SBA loan production. This enhancement to the firm’s Mid-Atlantic capabilities represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage broker for the $500,000 to $5 million sector.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, commercial, and owner/user real estate loans in the 500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



