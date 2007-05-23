Exam 9A0-044: Adobe ACE Photoshop CS 2 Practice Test launched by uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- uCertify, a leading provider of practice exams and preparation software for Adobe certifications, has released its practice test software for exam 9A0-044: ACE Photoshop CS 2 certification. The product helps graphic designers, web designers, system integrators, and developers, who have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop CS 2 software, prepare for the exam.



“Adobe Photoshop CS 2 is one of the most popular graphic designing software in the world. Expertise on this software is helpful for people who want to pursue a career in graphic designing. Exam 9A0-044 is the only requirement for the ACE Photoshop CS 2 certification. We have designed the new PrepKit in such as way that you don't have to search for books and other study material, as it contains everything you require to pass your ACE certification exam.” Said Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Quality Manager, uCertify.



The ACE Photoshop CS 2 PrepKit contains 4 interactive practice tests with 302 realistic questions that simulate the actual exam. Each practice question comes with detailed analysis of both correct as well as incorrect answers, which helps the user to understand the basic concepts of Photoshop CS 2 software.



The PrepKit also contains 155-quiz questions to help you review key concepts, which are building blocks for understanding complex technology. You can easily learn the technical terms, concepts and definitions by studying the 60 study notes, articles, exam tips and fully illustrated ‘how tos’ that come with the PrepKit.



Useful features of the 9A0-044 PrepKit are the options to bookmark and add comments while taking a test or reading study notes. These can be used later to create customized tests that focus on your weak areas, so that you can overcome your shortcomings.



The PrepKit informs you about your strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvements. There are a number of reports and tools that keep track of your progress and suggest a proper course of action.



The Photoshop CS 2 PrepKit comes with full money back guarantee. You can get full refund of money, if you do not pass the exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee can be found on the uCertify website.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Adobe/9A0-044.html.



About uCertify



uCertify develops exam preparation software for Adobe ACE CS and Adobe ACE CS2 certification exams. Every uCertify PrepKit is developed after rigorous research by highly experienced and certified professionals to equip the aspirants with the latest study material for IT certification exams.



More information about uCertify is available at: http://www.ucertify.com

