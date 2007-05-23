Inbound Logistics Magazine Names Made4net Among Top 100 Logistics IT Software Providers

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- Made4net, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain execution software, announced today it has been named to Inbound Logistics' “Top 100” in its 2007 annual listing of Logistics IT companies.



Recognized by Inbound Logisitics as a supply chain solution leader, Made4net now appears in the leading publication's online decision support database for supply chain managers and global businesses as well as its IT Perspectives 2007 guide.



"The editorial staff worked long and hard to select 100 technology solution leaders from the 500+ candidate pool." said Felecia Stratton, Editor at INBOUND LOGISTICS. Based on questionnaires and personal interviews, INBOUND LOGISTICS editors selected this year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from more than 500 companies. Made4net was chosen for its comprehensive understanding of and offerings for greater ROI, ease of use, efficient implementation, and a dual emphasis on best-of-breed and end-to-end solutions.



Made4net develops, and offers a range of supply chain execution software solutions, specializing in the medium sector, and cross vertical. Made4net's core solution, SCExpert™ automates every aspect of supply-chain execution management from warehousing optimization through yard control, loading and routing optimization, delivery management and more.



With SCExpert™ integrated suite of products, companies can deploy the product they need, or combine them based on their business requirements. SCExpert™ offers a true suite of integrated products that are easy to configure and implement and will fit any size business - from a small to a large size enterprise. Distributors and 3PLs can leverage their logistic operations with Made4net's supply chain visibility platform Netlog™ which gives them a unified view across their supply chain and benefit from Made4net's vendor managed inventory (VMI) system for demand, purchase order and ASN visibility.



About Made4net



Made4net develops comprehensive and innovative software solutions to enable superior collaborative supply chain execution. Its vision is to help distributors and 3PLs leverage their logistics and supply chain operations by providing them with a true web-based logistics networked solution through the SCExpert™ platform.

