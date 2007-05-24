IDAutomation Has Released a New Update to Their Barcode Label Software

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2007 -- IDAutomation.com, Inc. has released a new update of their Barcode Label Software, is an advanced, easy to use, WYSIWYG bar code label printing software application that prints barcodes, text and graphics on standard laser or inkjet printers, in addition to labels on thermal transfer bar-code printers. The newly released version 2006 R2 includes enhanced database functionality and improvements, improved compatibility with .NET Framework 2.0 and a fix for Code 128. Under certain circumstances when using Code 128 with the Auto character set selected, a number value that appears after a text string may increment by 1. For example, the data of "TEST12345" encoded in a barcode would scan as "TEST22345". The new version corrects this problem.



Ordering information and an evaluation version may be downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/labelsoftware/. A single user license for the Barcode Label Software costs $139 and a Site License costs $1990. IDAutomation.com, Inc. also provides linear bar code fonts, ActiveX Controls, JavaBeans, Java applets, MICR fonts, OCR fonts and barcode scanners. IDAutomation.com, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has been marketing ID automation products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.

