BMC Capital Announces Further Expansion of Origination Team

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on Friday, May 24th, 2007 a further expansion of its origination force. The firm has continued to grow rapidly and expand both its product mix and geographic presence.



In the last several weeks BMC Capital announced the hiring of several of key loan originators. Brad Rymer joined the firm as Vice President to establish a new Denver office. Previously Mr. Rymer was a loan originator with Johnson Capital in Denver and brings a large contact base and significant book of business to the firm.



Gordon Winegar joined the firm as Vice Present of BMC Capital’s Denver office. Previously Mr. Winegar was a Vice President with First Bank of Delaware and is considered one of the leading commercial real estate lenders in the market.



Selena Millstead joined the firm as a loan officer in its Dallas headquarters. Ms. Millstead will focus primarily on her expertise in hospitality lending. Previously she worked with Temecula Valley Bank in Dallas, and prior to that with PMC Financial.



Zar Harro also joins the firm’s Dallas office as a loan officer. Mr. Harro previously worked as a loan originator with Meridian Capital in Dallas specializing in multifamily and commercial loans. Prior to that Mr. Harro was with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services.



BMC Capital’s continued expansion is designed to build out the firm’s national footprint both in its core $500,000 to $5 million product offering, as well as with larger loans which the firm has increasingly financed. The firm aims to add at least several dozen additional new loan originators to its roster over the next twelve months.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

