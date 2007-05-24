The Laugh-Friendly, All-About-Family Recipe Contest is Officially Open

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2007 -- The eeMOMS (pronounced “double e” moms) are seeking original recipes that get the whole family together in the kitchen to help prepare a meal.



Entering is easy, and the rewards are fun! Submit your recipe with a short description (250 words or less) of a favorite family kitchen memory for the chance to win prizes and be featured on eeMOMS.com. Tell us why this recipe is all about your family and how it has brought you together, made you laugh, or created cherished memories. Remember to include a family photo with your entry. Only one entry per household.



Recipes should be submitted under the following laugh-friendly categories:



Backyard Barbies

food you can (and should) eat around the picnic table in your bare feet

Sunday Specials

traditional-style, midday family meals (heirloom china and silver optional)

Happy Holidays to You!

you know it’s a big day when this dish makes an appearance

Cheat Sheets

these lifesaving recipes answer the daunting question, “what in the world am I going to make for (fill in the meal you need here) today?” and become instant go-to faves

Give Me Some Sugar, Sugar!

this category shouldn’t require explanation—the more sugar, the better



We prefer that you send submissions the good old-fashioned way. Please mail all entries to:



eeMOMS

The Laugh-Friendly, All-About-Family Recipe Contest!

ee publishing & productions, llc

PO Box 7006

Fairfax Station, VA 22039-7006



We will also accept emailed submissions sent to info@eeMOMS.com. Photo image size must be 72 to no more than 300 dpi and no bigger than 3 MB.



Submissions must be received by September 30, 2007.



Prizes include publication of recipes in the forthcoming eeMOMS’ cookbook, a feature spot on an upcoming eeMOMS vlog, doing lunch with the eeMOMS, a gift basket of eeMOMS merchandise, and various other laugh-friendly giveaways!



At ee, everything—even cooking—is better together!



eeMOMS.com, the newest endeavor from ee publishing & productions, llc, the laugh-friendly companyTM, is a hip new online community devoted to issues surrounding motherhood and caregiving. For more information—and a few laughs—please visit www.eeMOMS.com or email us at info@eeMOMS.com.

