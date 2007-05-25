NanaStar.com Named iParenting Media Award Winner

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- ee publishing & productions, llc, the laugh-friendly companyTM, is proud to announce winning an iParenting Media Award for Excellent Products of 2007 for www.NanaStar.com.



“The award-winning NanaStar.com is our charming companion web site to the children’s picture book Nana Star,” describes Nana Star’s co-author Elizabeth Sills. During a visit to Nana Star’s home on the web, children and grownups can watch the story come to life in an animated VidLit, print out activity pages and lesson plans, find out where the real Nana Star will be appearing live next, and much more.



iParenting Media operates one of the Internet’s most popular communities for parents and parents-to-be at www.iParenting.com. CEO Alvin All describes ee’s achievement, “The iParenting Media Awards program is proud to thoroughly review products and then recognize only the best ones in the marketplace… During our Excellent Products Call For Entry, we reviewed many interesting items, but only the ones that exceeded our high standards earned the iParenting Media Award.”



iParenting Media matched the Nana Star web site with experienced reviewers, including an expert in the field, a childcare setting, and a family who then thoroughly evaluated it. “The end result of this comprehensive process is a list of award-winning products families can feel confident in purchasing for their loved ones,” explains All.



ee founders Elizabeth Sills and Elena Patrice expressed their delight in receiving the award, “We’re honored that Nana Star has been recognized by iParenting Media. It’s heartwarming to know that such a respected family resource finds what Nana Star offers to children important and worthwhile.”



Additional information and media inquires:



Elena Patrice

703-256-1721

1-877-MyNanaStar

info@eeppinc.com

http://www.nanastar.com

http://www.eeppinc.com

