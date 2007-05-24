Printingforless.com Named Finalist in 2007 American Business Awards (SM)

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2007 -- The 2007 American Business Awards recently announced that PrintingForLess.com (PFL), www.printingforless.com, is a finalist in the Best MIS & IT Team category. Hailed as “the business world’s own Oscars” (New York Post , April 27, 2005), The American Business Awards are the only national, all-encompassing awards program honoring great performances in business.



More than 2,000 entries from companies of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in more than 40 categories. These included: Best Overall Company, Best Executive, Best New Product or Service, and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program. PFL will be competing in the Best MIS & IT Team category for the first time.



After entering an essay, a leadership biography and additional documentation, PFL’s MIS & IT Team is being recognized this year for its continued commitment to the “ultimate” customer experience. This includes the following:



• Implementing an innovative new phone system that intelligently routes customer phone calls;



• Executing an extensive move that consolidated five business locations into one newly-built facility; and



• Building a state-of-the-art order and workflow system for PFL’s new mailing services database.



By leveraging technology and their service-heart mindset, the team has helped cement PFL’s relationship with its customers while building a platform for scalability and internal efficiency for years to come.



"We never stop investing in improving our customers' experience," says Andrew Field, founder and CEO of PrintingForLess.com. "This Stevie nomination recognizes how our investments in technology, training and talent companywide have enabled us to set the bar even higher for exceptional service."



Stevie Award winners will be announced during the annual gala on Monday, June 11th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. More than 700 executives from across the United States are expected to attend. The ceremonies will be videocast on the Internet, broadcast on radio, and hosted by Larry Wilmore of TV’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”



Nicknamed the “Stevie” for the Greek word “crowned,” the elegant Stevie trophy was designed by the same company that makes the Oscar and the Emmy.



Details about The American Business Awards and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/aba.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. More than 50,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



