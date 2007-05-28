BMC Capital Provides $2.5M Loan for the Acquisition of Beaver Springs Plaza Retail Center in Houston, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 23, 2007, that it originated a $2,585,000 loan for the acquisition of Beaver Springs Plaza, a multi-tenant retail property located on FM 1960 West in Houston, TX.



Built in 2005, the unanchored retail center is 100% occupied and consists of national and local tenants. “We provided a non recourse loan structure with a low fixed rate, declining pre payment penalty and no TILC reserves,“ said Keith Van Arsdale, Director of BMC Capital Southwest Operations. Craig Domin of Real Tech Commercial represented the Houston-based buyer.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans in the Southwest Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

