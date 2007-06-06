BMC Capital Provides $1.1M Loan for the Acquisition of Mota Office Center in Oakland, CA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 21, 2007, that it closed a $1,150,000 loan for the acquisition of Mota, a multi-tenant office center located on Roland Way in Oakland, CA



“Through our correspondence with Security National, we provided the borrowers with a 2-year fixed rate loan and a 30-year amortization. The multi-tenant office building will be 100% occupied following closing of transaction,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the Pacific Coast Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

