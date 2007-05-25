Four Guest Soloists Set For Music City Community Chorus Performance

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Four guest soloists have been selected for the Music City Community Chorus’s OPERAPALOOZA! concert at First Baptist Church, Seventh and Broadway on Tuesday evening, June 5 at 7:30. Accompanied by world-renowned concert organist Wilma Jensen and directed by Renee Grant-Williams, the MCCC will perform Chorus Music by the Great Opera Composers.



Guest soloists for the event will include Margy Bredemann, soprano, who has performed with the Memphis Symphony, Nashville Symphony, and Indianapolis Symphony orchestras. Her recordings may be heard on Sparrow, Word, Lifeway, and Atlantic Records.



Olivia Ward, mezzo soprano, who has appeared with the Nevada Opera, Nashville Opera, Mobile Opera, the Music City Community Chorus and has sung with the Nashville, Virginia, and Chattanooga symphony orchestras;



H. Stephen Smith, tenor, has appeared extensively in major European opera houses including those in Switzerland, Sweden, Britain, and Portugal as well as with a wide range of opera companies in the U.S. that include Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Houston, New York, Boston and Nashville.



Milton Williams, bass-baritone, has performed in orchestral and opera performances in Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe, Canada and throughout the United States. His combined repertoire includes thirty-five operas, operettas, and musicals. He resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.



“I feel so honored to have soloists of this caliber,” says Grant-Williams. “I’m especially moved that bass–baritone Milton Williams is able to join us for this performance. This is a totally unplanned coincidence, but exactly twenty-five years ago on June 5th I conducted the San Francisco Community Chorus performing this very same program while he sang the bass solos.”



Organist Wilma Jensen has an extensive concert career that has taken her throughout the U.S. and around the world, including tours of Scandinavia, Germany, France, Poland, and England. She will be assisted by Sam Bacco, timpani.



The Music City Community Chorus’s concert is offered free to the public. The concert begins promptly at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, June 5. Parking is available in the lots at the back and sides of First Baptist Church, 7th and Broadway. Call 615/259-4900 for an interview or additional information. Audition information for the next season may be found at www.MusicCityCommunityChorus.org.

