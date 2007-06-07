BMC Capital Provides $727,300 Loan for the Acquisition of McKinney Office Building in McKinney, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 22, 2007, that it originated a $727,300 loan for the acquisition of McKinney Office Building, a single-tenant office property located on McDonald Street in McKinney, TX.



“For the purchase of this office space, we were able to arrange a 20-year, fully amortized, fixed rate mortgage with a loan-to-value of 68% for this office building property that has Bowen Family Homes of Texas as the tenant,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle Office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the Southwest Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

