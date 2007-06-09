BMC Capital Provides $560,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Shiloh Apartments in Cockrell Hill, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 17, 2007, that it originated a $560,000 loan for the acquisition of Shiloh Apartments, a 25-unit apartment complex located on Phinney Avenue in Cockrell Hill, TX.



Steve Sieling, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters provided the first time commercial buyers with a 30-year fixed rate, fully amortized mortgage with a loan-to-value of 80%. “Strong cash flows aided in the underwriting and we were able to exceed the borrowers’ expectations by providing a 30-year fixed rate note with a flexible step down prepayment structure,” says Sieling. BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



