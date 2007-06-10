BMC Capital Provides $2M Loan for the Acquisition of CVS Pharmacy in Frederick, MD

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 18, 2007, that it originated a $2,040,000 loan for the acquisition of CVS Pharmacy, a single-tenant retail property located on Liberty Road in Frederick, MD.



The loan was originated by Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters. “We were able to arrange aggressive non-recourse financing with a 10-year fixed rate mortgage at a loan-to-value of 71% amortized within 30-years,” says Givens.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

