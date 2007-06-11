BMC Capital Provides $700,000 Loan for Shannon Plaza Apartments in El Dorado, KS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 17, 2007, that it originated a $700,000 loan for the refinance of Shannon Plaza Apartments, a multifamily property located on South Haverhill.



“BMC Capital was able to provide the borrower with a 30-year fixed rate, fully amortized loan with a 72% loan-to-value mortgage,” says Josh Bailey, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

