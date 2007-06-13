BMC Capital Provides $690,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Wendy’s in Pasadena, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 18, 2007, that it originated a $690,000 loan for the acquisition of Wendy’s, a single-tenant retail property located on Spencer Highway in Pasadena, TX.



“We were able to close the deal in under 30 days and provided the borrowers with a very competitive 5-year fixed rate,” says Colin Paterson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

