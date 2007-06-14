BMC Capital Provides $440,000 Loan for the Acquisition of 6367 Robinson Road Apartments on Robinson Road in Lockport, NY

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on May 21, 2007, that it closed a $440,000 loan for the acquisition of 6367 Robinson Road, an 18-unit apartment complex property located at 6367 Robinson Road in Lockport, NY.



“Through our in-house BMC Direct program, we were able to provide the Buffalo-based borrower with a 30-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage. The financing also featured a 30-year amortization,” says Derek Miller, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Northeast and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

