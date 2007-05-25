iLink Announces Free Webinar on “Database Selection: MySQL vs SQL Server 2005” As a Continuation of Its PDLC Webinar Series

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- iLink Systems, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and Preferred Vendor, today announced an upcoming webinar that will address common business dilemmas in selecting a database solution.



The webinar is aimed at providing IT experts and decision makers with insights about latest features and trends in database solutions for their product development.



The free Webinar entitled “Database selection: MySQL vs SQL Server 2005” will be held on May 31st at 9.00 AM PST. The agenda for the webinar will be



• MYSQL vs SQL. Common Business dilemmas

• The Open Source vs. Commercial Database Paradigm

• Common myths in MySQL & SQL Server 2005

• MySQL Vs SQL Server 2005: Comparison of Features, Performance & Security

• Business approach and Pricing consideration



Presenting the webinar will be Surajit Dutta, Program Manager, iLink Systems. Surajit has 7-plus years of experience in architecting solutions for Microsoft technology based systems. These include entire life cycle for large software systems in digital signal processing, medial, semiconductor manufacturing and web based systems. He has project management experience with large teams right from the inception phase to deployment and maintenance support. His experience with planning and estimation, risk analysis, projection, tracking and delivery for a variety of models such as onsite-offsite and onsite-offshore models has been instrumental for on-time product delivery and high quality. He has worked with clients like Microsoft, SIP, Lumedx Corporation, IBM etc.



On asked about the importance of this webinar, Surajit said “IT leaders and experts have to make tough choices when deciding between various database solutions. This webinar will provide a detail comparison of features and performance between MYSQL and SQL Server 2005. The webinar should help clarify the common myths in database selection and enable decision making in product development efforts.”



What: Database selection: MySQL vs SQL Server 2005



Who: Surajit Dutta, Program Manager, iLink Systems



When: May 31st, 9.00 AM PST



Where: Please register by visiting:

http://www.ilink-systems.com/SQLServerRegistration/tabid/153/Default.aspx



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirement analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:



