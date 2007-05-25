BFO Release Version 2 of the Big Faceless Java PDF Viewer

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Big Faceless Organization (BFO), has released version 2.8 of their acclaimed Java PDF Library, featuring a complete redesign of their PDF Viewer package.



The new Viewer is designed around a pluggable architecture allowing it to be easily customized to function as a PDF Viewer or PDF editor. Further extensions can also be written very easily for custom PDF workflows.



CTO Mike Bremford says, "We're very pleased with the design of the new Viewer. The modular architecture means extending the Viewer can be done very easily, which is good for our customers and good for us: we anticipate adding many more features in future releases.”



The new release ships with components that enable forms to be completed, digital signatures to be applied or verified and more, as well as allowing the document to be saved – bringing some of Acrobat’s form completion features to Java Swing.



The PDF Viewer is available with the Extended Editions of the Java PDF Library and Java Report Generator.



View a demonstration of the PDF Viewer at http://big.faceless.org/products/pdf/viewer.jsp



Download free fully functional trial versions of Big Faceless software from: http://bfo.co.uk/products/download.jsp



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk

