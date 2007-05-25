Crystal Office Systems Releases Maple Professional 7.0

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Maple Professional is a powerful documents, pictures and notes organizer with tree-like structure that comes with a heavy load of extra features, such as backup and encryption, internal advanced search systems, and export/import options. The software is intended for the advanced users who demand extra flexibility when working with large quantities of interrelated documents.



The program comes with handy document management features, such as Drag&Drop support, custom node icons (for easy node identification), and profiles for frequently used types of documents. Created with word processor users in mind, Maple Professional presents own built-in text editor that offers options to create custom "styles" for the text - font, face, attributes, color, alignment, and so on.



The idea behind Maple Professional is brilliantly simple. The user can create a folder (called a node in the program) and conveniently place all related documents (leaves) there. The example of such a node can be a long-term environmental research project. As time passes, new documents can be added or deleted. The hierarchy of documents and structure of the data can be changed easily to include new sub-nodes. The advantages of this approach are especially obvious when working with multiple projects simultaneously, or when a new project “buds out” from the old one.



In addition to having own internal spell checker, the program can be integrated with Microsoft Word Spell Checker, Grammar Checker and Thesaurus and offers import/export options for Rich Text Format, Word, Windows Write, and HTML files. Importantly, the program is capable of exporting the entire document tree to a set of HTML files viewable with the Internet browser.



Maple Professional is very easy to install, set up and use. The program is very intuitive and requires absolutely no knowledge or advanced computer skills.



Maple Professional 7.0 is distributed electronically over the Internet; free evaluation version is available at http://www.crystaloffice.com/ for evaluation. The price of a single copy is 30.95 US Dollars.



Crystal Office Systems was founded in 1999 and is known among the software community as a maker of office tasks related software for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Over the past years the company has released a number of software titles, including Maple, NotePro, WinLock, DayMate, and Clip Plus.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact support@crystaloffice.com

