New Poetry Book and DVD Release by International Poet Taalam Acey

Word Supremacy Press is proud to announce the release of "Troubled Soul Refinery" a collection of poetry and the DVD "Living Come Alive."



"Troubled Soul Refinery" is a 340 page compendium of Taalam Acey's poems from 1998-2007. It includes insightful essays, a heartfelt interview and a hundred spoken word pieces heard around the world that have moved audiences to laugh, cry, wax intimate, reflect and make changes in their lives from Harlem to Holland...from South Beach to South Germany.



In Acey’s third book he presents an introduction, history and origin for each of his poems presented under the following categories: Social, Love, Political, Erotic, Rants, Depression and Spirituality.



The DVD "Living Come Alive" contains a 30 minute, live performance of Acey's work at "Da Poetry Lounge" in Hollywood, California. The DVD also includes the videos "When The Smoke Clearz" and "True Lies" both of which have been aired at the world renowned Sundance Film Festival with the former receiving a nomination for the Audience Award and the latter serving as the teaser for the documentary "American Blackout" which won The Special Jury Prize in 2006. "When The Smoke Clearz" aired on BET several times in 2002. "True Lies" has aired numerous times on TV One, in recent months. The DVD also includes the Acey narrated, mini-documentary "Crack the CIA" which won The Audience Award at the Sundance Online Film Festival in 2002.



About Taalam Acey:

Taalam Acey is an internationally celebrated writer/poet. He has read his work in every major US city, several foreign countries and many dozen college campuses. He is considered by many to be the hardest working spoken word artist of his generation. He’s published a novel, an award winning memoir and 9 spoken word CDs. Prior to becoming a full time author; he earned a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Finance. He was also a full time lecturer in senior level accounting at Rutgers University and a principal in a small business consulting firm.



Both the Book and the DVD can be purchased at http://www.poetcd.com



For more information about Taalam Acey please visit:



http://www.taalamacey.com and http://www.myspace.com/officialtaalamacey

