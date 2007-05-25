ERP Software Provider Expands Pennsylvania Headquarters

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Software producer Deacom, Inc. has recently tripled its office space in Wayne, PA. The expansion was initiated to accommodate new and anticipated sales and technical staff support of its DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for building component, manufactured housing, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers.



"We are experiencing a considerable growth period," says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, Inc. "Our sales and support teams have been increased in response to the influx of DEACOM ERP Software inquiries and new customer implementations, and our newly expanded offices provide us with the capacity to handle these developments and more."



