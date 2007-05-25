WorkingPerson.com Fastest Growing Online Apparel Retailer

Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- With e-commerce sales growing by over 240% in 2006, WorkingPerson.com has landed a spot on Internet Retailer magazine’s 2007 Top 500 report, Internet Retailer's definitive ranking and analysis of America's 500 largest e-retailers based on annual 2006 Internet sales, researched by Internet Retailer and confirmed by retailers. This report includes company financial, operational and performance data, as well as vendors in 16 key categories.



Among the top 500 web sites, the Lakeville, Indiana based company was ranked third in overall growth, and was the fastest growing e-retailer in the apparel category.



“By focusing on a particular market for a particular set of products, WorkingPerson.com has achieved outstanding growth and is a prime example of the power of niche marketing online,” says Kurt Peters, Editor in Chief of Internet Retailer. “WorkingPerson.com is a leading example of a trend we identified with this year’s Top 500: Strong growth among smaller specialized retailers.”



WorkingPerson.com is the online division of Working Person’s Store, a work focused apparel and footwear specialty retailer based in tiny Lakeville, Indiana; (pop. 400).



“Our online business has really taken off”, says Eric Deniger, the company’s CEO. “While the growth has been pretty amazing, we’ve been laying the foundation for our “overnight success” for more than ten years… we have a great team, serving great customers, with the help of some great technology. Our partners at AVID Commerce developed the technology platform and processes that helped to drive our growth. We are happy to receive recognition like this because it validates the benefits of reinforcing our core values with our team members every day:



• Quality as a necessity

• Low Prices – All the Time

• Honesty – In all we say and do

• Fanatical Customer Service”



Recent industry reports indicate that for the first time ever, apparel sales now exceed computer sales in the online e-retail channel.



The Working Person’s Store was the 2006 Indiana Excellence Gold Award Winner for Technology, while its online e-commerce catalog division, WorkingPerson.com was cited with a “Webby” Honoree Award for its accomplishments in web site content, structure, navigation, visual design, functionality, interactivity and customer experience.



About The Working Person’s Store



Since 1995, The Working Person’s Store has grown into a leading multi-channel resource for quality work apparel, footwear and safety-gear by leading brands such as Carhartt, Dickies, Wolverine Boots and Shoes, Timberland PRO Boots, Bates Shoes and Boots, Dr. Martens Shoes, Riggs Workwear and a hundred other great name brands. WorkingPerson.com – Dedicated to the Working Person.



About AVID Commerce



AVID Commerce is the developer of proprietary “closed source” software code and related technologies employed in the design, development, construction and operation of high performance, ecommerce enabled web sites, as well as a suite of technology and social commerce related applications. Recently launched, AVID Commerce enabled sites include JLPowellUSA.com, purveyors of the world’s finest clothing, footwear and accessories, and ArtPassions.com, a dominant aggregator of custom framed art.



About Internet Retailer



Published by Chicago-based Vertical Web Media LLC, Internet Retailer is a monthly national business magazine, web site, conference and directory that serve the retailing community. The Internet Retailer family of products focuses on the Internet's vital role in a wide array of retailing activities, including web merchandising, supply chain management and multi-channel integration. Its 40,000+ subscribers are senior executives primarily from retail chains, independent stores, catalogs, virtual merchants and brand-name manufacturers. Internet Retailer's circulation represents the largest multi-channel readership base of any retailing magazine. The magazine also publishes the most widely read e-mail newsletter in retailing, IRNewsLink, which is distributed twice-weekly to 35,000 opt-in subscribers, operates the largest retailing information web site, InternetRetailer.com, sponsors the largest conference in the e-retailing industry and publishes an annual ranking of the 500 largest web sites.

