TeachMeIT Releases Online Courses on Macromedia Dreamweaver 8

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2007 -- TeachMeIT, a leading provider of online courses in IT and desktop applications, has released a three-course curriculum on Macromedia Dreamweaver 8. These online courses are designed for users who intend to create high quality Web sites, and are equipped with basic knowledge of software programs like MS Word and familiar with Web and basic HTML.



Dreamweaver 8 allows users to create dynamic Web sites without prior coding knowledge. It also allows users to connect to databases such as MySQL and Microsoft Access to filter and display content using scripting technologies like ASP, ASP.NET, ColdFusion, JSP, PHP and more without previous programming experience.



TeachMeIT Dreamweaver Courses:

TeachMeIT’s first course is titled Fundamentals of Macromedia Dreamweaver 8. It describes the process of Web site building and page insertion, and explains how to insert text, links, tables, and forms on Web pages.



The second course, titled Enhancing Web Sites Using Dreamweaver 8, explains how to insert media elements such as images, audio, video, and Flash files in a Web page; how to use frames and layers, and describes the use and creation of Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).



The third course, titled Advanced Features of Dreamweaver 8, explains how to create and use Cascading Style Sheets, and describes templates, library items, and behaviors; and also covers the process of managing and testing Web sites.



Online certification to validate learning: To reinforce learning, all courses have a quiz at the end of each chapter, leading to the mastery module - a comprehensive and final assessment. All users are awarded TeachMeIT Certificates after final assessment to validate the learning experience.



About TeachMeIT.com

TeachMeIT.com (www.teachmeit.com) is a leading US-based online IT course provider. It offers a catalogue of over 280 skill building courses in several technologies, from desktop application essentials and the basics of graphics software, to topics such as website development, database administration and object-oriented programming.



TeachMeIT is a division of New Jersey based Infopro Learning. Infopro Learning has been successfully developing and delivering high-value-for-money online courseware and learning management solutions for many of the world's best-known companies like Motorola, Fidelity Investments, Thomson NETg, ACT, The Boston Group, GeneEd, Seagate, Tiffany & Co., AGFA, EBIX, Experian, Gartner, Oracle, Novartis, Sybase, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

