Covert OST to PST - Exchange Recovery Software Released

New Delhi – India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2007 -- Chily Softech Private Limited, an organization dedicated to promote data safe world and develop the best data recovery software range, announced the release of their email recovery software; “Recoveryfix for OST”, a convert ost to pst software.



Recoveryfix for OST is email recovery tool to recover inaccessible emails of MS Exchange server 5.0, 5.5, 2000 and 2003; the email recovery software converts the corrupt damaged offline storage files (.ost) to the usable personal storage files (.pst), which can be opened directly with Microsoft Outlook. Deleted, lost, inaccessible damaged emails are now easy to recover back with the help of Recoveryfix for OST.



The emails which become inaccessible due to exchange server crash, accidental deletion, virus attacks, storage media corruption, employee sabotages, and hard drive crash are effectively repaired and recovered by Recoveryfix for OST.



Emails, Notes, Contacts, Journals, Tasks, Calendar entries, Attachments, Zipped attachments, Images, Pictures, Folders, Sub-folders, Deleted emails, Drafts, Permanently deleted emails, and Email properties: To, CC, Bcc, From, Subject are recovered successfully by Recoveryfix for OST.



Recoveryfix for OST is equipped with three saving options; Save as PST, Save as EML and Save as MSG. The three options allow the users to save the recovered emails in desired format.



Key Features:



•Efficiently converts .ost files to .pst files, which can be opened with MS Outlook

•Recovers corrupt, deleted emails from the Inbox, Sent Items, Drafts, Deleted Items folders and the tasks, appointments, journals, notes are also recovered.

•Recovers email properties: To, From, CC, Bcc, and Subject

•Recovers complete attachments, zipped attachments, and images

•Restores formatting of the recovered emails

•Equipped with three saving options: Save as PST, Save as EML, and Save as MSG

•Recovered emails are displayed in a tree like structure



FREE demo version is available on http://www.recoveryfix.com/download-ost-conversion.html users can test the ost conversion software for its features and recovery capabilities and can purchased for US $259 from the Chily Softech website.



Demo version allows the user to view the recovered emails but restricts the process of saving the recovered results which can be saved with Full version of the software only. More information about the software can be found at http://www.recoveryfix.com/ost-conversion.html

