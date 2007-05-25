StartupNation’s New Blog Offers Tips and Marketing Secrets for Home-Based Business Success

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- If you want to grow a successful, home-based business quickly and cost-effectively, check out StartupNation’s new blog, “Home Work – A virtual water cooler for home-based businesses,” at http://www.startupnation.com/blog/.



Christine Hanisco is the founder and president of The Dippy Chick Company, a business offering fun dips and gourmet edibles at www.dippychick.com. She will regularly share her experience and tips on building a successful home-based business.



“Readers of my StartupNation blog will be able to follow me through the ups and downs as I grow my small, home-based company into something big,” Hanisco says. “The blog is a place for me to talk about my adventures as a homepreneur, share my excitement, goals – and sometimes vent a little. I hope to help other homepreneurs realize they’re not alone in what they’re going through.”



Hanisco will share personal information and some of her business success secrets in marketing and Web design. “I’m adding a special little nugget of knowledge at the end of each post,” Hanisco says.



Visitors to the free blog can:



• Read about Hanisco’s weekly triumphs, tribulations and secrets for home-business success.



• Share comments and feedback.



• Meet other entrepreneurs through StartupNation.com’s online forums.



• Buy and sell products and services, and promote a business in StartupNation Marketplace.



• Learn what’s needed to grow a new business quickly and cost effectively.



“Because Christine has been in the trenches inventing her own unique products and successfully selling them online from home, she has some valuable information and tips to share with other home-based business hopefuls,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation co-founder and chief startupologist.



About StartupNation and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in

numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com,

248-540-9660 ext. 333.



About The Dippy Chick Company

Christine Hanisco is the mother of two and owner and founder of The Dippy Chick Company, Inc. (www.dippychick.com) - a fast-growing, specialty food business located in Kingston, NH. The Dippy Chick Company specializes in creating herb and spice blends for making party dip, cheese balls and sauces – with a sense of humor. She is the mother of two children under five, and a dedicated wife.



