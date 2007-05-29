Script Tables Content Into Valid SQL Script

Krasnoyarsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2007 -- Software Development Innovations announces the release of SQL Populator v1.0 a handy yet powerful tool to script your Microsoft SQL Server tables data into valid SQL script. With wizard like interface you can easily setup script generator for your personal needs.



Do you need to replace some strings in your database using the whole power of your favorite text editor? May be you would like to make a copy of existing table with a different name? Need to change id for some records? Or you simply want to get SQL script representing tables content? Then SQL Populator is what you need. Unfortunately Microsoft SQL Server allows only database object scripting and no tables content at all. But often it is really vital if you are for example developing distributive applications that require database installation.



Wizard-like interface allows you to generate SQL script matches your personal needs in only 3 simple steps. First provide information to connect to SQL sever. SQL Populator works both with Microsoft SQL Sever 2000 and 2005. Then choose database and tables for scripting. You can sort tables by table name, creation date or number of records. And choose desired options on the last step. SQL Populator allows to clean tables before inserting new data, run script as single transaction or even create bat file to run the script.



Generate database schema script with Microsoft SQL Server facilities and use append option of SQL Populator to automatically add generated script to existing one. No need to copy and paste manually any more. SQL Populator stands out for being the most intuitive, comprehensive and effective tool of such kind.



Pricing and Availability

SQL Populator works with major Microsoft Windows platforms and requires Microsoft .Net 2.0 framework to run. The product costs as low as 39.95$ for the full version but free version with limitations is available as well. While registered you will get no limitations, free technical support and free minor version upgrades. Additional information concerning SQL Populator could be found on the corporate website at http://www.denovations.com



