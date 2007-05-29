Kolbrener Promotes George Potts to Vice President

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2007 -- Kolbrener, Inc., a marketing and branding consultancy specializing in fast-growth technology companies, has promoted George Potts to Vice President – Marketing. Previously, Potts had been Director of Business Development. He increased annual revenues by nearly 200 percent in his four years in that position and will continue to have an integral role in the agency’s development.



“George has done an outstanding job of growing our business,” said Mike Kolbrener, the firm’s CEO. “His business savvy has proven invaluable to our clients as well, and his new position will allow him to devote more time to working directly with clients as a marketing strategist and sales and development consultant.”



A 1993 Pi Sigma Alpha graduate of Duquesne University, George has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s in Education. Prior to joining Kolbrener, he was the Business Development Manager for the Pittsburgh office of Little Tornadoes, a Web consulting firm. He also served as Vice President Sales and Marketing for Eonnet Technologies, which provided solutions to healthcare professionals and small businesses. In addition to his technology background, George’s wide-ranging business experience includes statistical and political research, performance management, sales, corporate marketing and training.



About Kolbrener:

Kolbrener is a sales-smart marketing and branding consultancy with special expertise in fast-growth technology companies. By integrating marketing strategies and tactics with each client’s specific sales process, culture, competitive challenges and overall business objectives, our unique Brand Evolution ProcessSM consistently delivers superb results in reaching and impacting target audiences; enhancing the quality and cost-efficiency of strategic communications; and, most importantly, increasing revenues.





