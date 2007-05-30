Kolbrener Completes Brand Evolution Report for SiteHawk, Begins Implementation

Pittsburgh, Pa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2007 -- Kolbrener, Inc. recently completed the Discovery and Strategy phases of its Brand Evolution ProcessSM for SiteHawk, a company that provides Web-based solutions, software and support for MSDS management and chemical safety compliance. SiteHawk has now contracted Kolbrener to implement recommendations in the marketing and branding consultancy’s Strategic Integrated Marketing Report. According to CEO Mike Kolbrener, the firm is currently working on a suite of identity materials, an interactive capabilities brochure, and a multi-functional template. Future projects include revamping SiteHawk’s Web site.



About Kolbrener:

Kolbrener is a sales-smart marketing and branding consultancy with special expertise in fast-growth technology companies. By integrating marketing strategies and tactics with each client’s specific sales process, culture, competitive challenges and overall business objectives, our unique Brand Evolution ProcessSM consistently delivers superb results in reaching and impacting target audiences; enhancing the quality and cost-efficiency of strategic communications; and, most importantly, increasing revenues.



About SiteHawk:

SiteHawk is a leader in Web-based MSDS and chemical information management software and related support services. Founded in 1993, SiteHawk combines experienced, customer-centric staff, “best practices” development methodologies, expert knowledge of chemical information and safety compliance principles, and proprietary software and Internet technologies to help organizations around the world develop and maintain efficient, cost-effective MSDS and chemical safety compliance programs.





