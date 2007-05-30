AmericanChairs.com Adds Retro Jukeboxes to Product Offering

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2007 -- http://www.AmericanChairs.com, a leading online retailer of 1950’s diner chairs, retro tables, retro booths, and bar stools, today announced an expansion in their product line to include retro jukeboxes made by Crosley Radios. AmericanChairs.com is excited to offer these products as part of their classic seating and retro decor.



“AmericanChairs.com saw the addition of Crosley’s retro jukeboxes to be a natural fit,” said Brad Pinsler, spokesman for American Chairs, Inc. “Over the years, we’ve had a number of requests from customers for other retro style offerings, particularly retro jukeboxes such as those made by Crosley, so it’s a good move for AmerianChairs.com as well as our client base. The inclusion of retro jukeboxes is a logical development, solidifying customer retention and satisfaction,” Pinsler stated.



Reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s, the retro designs showcased in Crosley’s products are a perfect blend of style and function. Carrying the Crosley product line, enables AmericanChairs.com to widen retro style offerings without compromising the superior craftsmanship that customers have come to rely upon. Adding retro accessories like jukeboxes ensures continued growth and success for AmericanChairs.com.



As one of the world’s largest radio manufacturers, Crosley has been making its radio products since 1920. True to the Crosley tradition, these retro jukeboxes now offered at AmericanChairs.com are a delightful dose of nostalgia. Customers looking for other retro items reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s will now have unique audio accessories to pair with their retro seating for a truly classic dining experience.



About American Chairs, Inc

American Chairs, Inc is an online retailer of 1950’s style seating, including diner chairs, bar stools, retro diner booths, retro diner tables, custom logo bar stools, Harley Davidson® and Coca-Cola® furniture, and now retro electronics. Providing quality classic furniture for thousands of homes and businesses nationwide, the company prides itself on making comfort and style as important as functionality. American Chairs, Inc is 100% U.S. owned and operated offering commercial grade products manufactured in the USA. Founded in 2002, American Chairs, Inc is a privately held firm, with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.AmericanChairs.com.



For information on retro jukeboxes visit http://www.americanchairs.com/jukeboxes.html



Press Contact

Brad Pinsler

American Chairs, Inc

Phone: 888.831.7629



