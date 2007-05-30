HometownQuotes President Introduces Agent Webinar Series

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2007 -- On Thursday, May 31, Hunter Ingram, president and CEO of HometownQuotes, presents “Closing the Deal,” the first webinar in a series that will offer insurance agents sales advice and tips for closing more leads.



“I have been very lucky to grow multiple agencies prior to HometownQuotes. When you have successful business experiences, I think it’s important to share what you’ve learned with others, particularly if it will benefit the industry and provide insight for fellow agents,” said Ingram.



“Closing the Deal,” will cover several of Ingram’s principles for closing more leads and expanding business. Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact with Ingram after the webinar when he concludes the event with a discussion session.



This webinar will be attended by insurance agents across the country and will be the first of several webinars hosted by the company.



“A former agent myself, I know agents are very busy. That’s what this webinar is all about – helping agents save time and connect with more consumers to grow their businesses,” said Ingram.



HometownQuotes provides a quick and easy way for consumers to compare multiple insurance quotes. To learn more, visit http://www.hometownquotes.com.

