Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company Unveils The Blenz Coffee Academy

Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company is extremely excited to announce the official opening of the Blenz Coffee Academy. This training facility is a pre-requisite for all new baristas and franchisees joining the Blenz Coffee Team.



Located at the Vancouver Public Library and operated by Master Barista Layla Osberg, Blenz Coffee Academy was created with one focus in mind; to provide basic and advanced training to new and experienced baristas in order to provide the best possible experience to our customers. With better training and an increased focus on quality, Blenz is taking the steps to be an industry leader by investing in its people. While many coffee chains shift their focus to automation and speed (sacrificing product quality), Blenz has taken the alternative approach of allowing baristas to learn the arts of coffee, tea and espresso, instilling pride in their craft.



What this training institute means to Blenz Employees is an increase in average salaries, better benefits and long-term development programs for highly trained and skilled baristas. In addition, when a barista can take pride in his or her work, employee turnover is greatly reduced. The ultimate goal is to raise Blenz's customer expectations by offering an increased level of customer service and a superior product through specialized training.



“Gradually, automation and standardization have been replacing a warm smile and a great espresso made by a skilled artisan, but we intend to change this,” stated Ron Downie, Director of Operations for Blenz Coffee. At Blenz, the personal service and expertise of the baristas will remain our primary focus in order to make the special social environment our shops convey a complete customer experience.



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

