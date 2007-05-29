Diaton Tonometry is featured at Pan American Congress of Ophthalmology (PAAO) Cancun, Mexico 2007

Long Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2007 -- XVII Pan American Congress of Ophthalmology is a perfect entry point for BiCOM to introduce the unique tonometer Diaton to the thousands of participants arriving from México, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Brazil, Venezuela, Panama, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Paraguay, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Perú, Nicaragua and Argentina.



BiCOM is currently evaluating ophthalmic distributors in each country in Latin America.



Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc., says “BiCOM plans to participate in Glaucoma, Blindness awareness campaigns and programs initiated by either governments or private and non for profit organizations. Since intraocular pressure (IOP) is being measured though the eyelid without contact with cornea and no sterilization or anesthesia is required, Diton tonometer becomes the only tool that enables mass IOP screenings.”



Latin America is a strong expansion point for Diaton Transpalpebral (through the Eyelid) tonometry, covering population of over 560 million in addition to 335 million in North America (ref. World Gazetteer).



BiCOM Inc. plans to expand the reach of its unique Diaton tonometry to the Middle Eastern and Asian countries within next 3-6 months.



More information about Diaton tonometer, including clinical trials and distributor opportunities can be found



About BiCOM Inc.

BiCOM, with its 15 years of tradition and global clientele, has proven to be the enterprise of the highest level of professionalism. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc. the right place for global talent to find support and guidance. BiCOM Inc. sees its mission in bringing to market innovative products developed and manufactured worldwide.



More about BiCOM


