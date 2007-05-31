Novarm Announces the Release of DipTrace v1.40

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2007 -- Novarm Limited, a known developer of PCB design software, announces the release of DipTrace 1.40, a fully functional software package. DipTrace is bundled with 4 Novarm's front-end modules, Schematic, PCB Layout, Pattern Editor and Component Editor. This smart tool is aimed at small and medium businesses, incorporating a series of advanced capabilities. Six month in development, version 1.40 is the culmination of collaborative relationships with many PCB designers worldwide, in the U.S., Europe and Asia.



This ECAD software has a very intuitive user interface and many innovative features that most marketed PCB Design packages lack. Among its new features improved color settings, part rotation by a desired angle, static vias placement, Electra autorouter support and enhanced manual routing tools. With DipTrace 1.40 you can select white or black background for your design area, or create your own preference templates. User-defined additional fields are now available in Pattern and Component Editors. Thanks to the ongoing collaboration with ConnectEDA, one of the leading routing tool developers, DipTrace 1.40 supports their Electra auto-router now. A simple three-step high-quality routing is available now with Electra auto-router: export your unrouted board into .dsn file, route it with Electra and import it back into DipTrace. In its new version you can easily zoom using mouse wheel. A series of handy hotkeys, trace length measurement tool, locking objects and more new features have been added. The new version also includes netlist support of widely used formats.



DipTrace 1.40 runs native on WinNT/2000/XP platforms. It is now available online or via local distributors worldwide with pricing from $75 (Starter Edition) to $695 (Full Edition). DipTrace's full price list can be found at: http://diptrace.com/order.php



For additional information contact Novarm Limited by phone:

+1-810-637-4768 or e-mail: support@diptrace.com.

