Syntage and Coolriddims Invite You on a Walk Through the Ghostfield

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- The guitar driven single is a vocally seductive tribute to the days of sex and rock roll past. Syntage’s voice is pure magic and hypnotically beautiful as he forges a "clear path to venus" for the listener.



The entire album is now on sale at www.cdbaby.com, but act quickly venuslevitating has already sold out once. Be a part of this celestial phenomenon; pick up your own copy today and blast off to "Venus" with Syntage and "CoolRiddims". For a musical sampling visit www.myspace.com/syntagez.



About Syntage



Born in Washington D.C sometime in the mid-seventies he grew up with his family in Silver Springs, Maryland. He now resides in a place he considers to be a magical place, hovering between the east and west called Bermuda.



About CoolRiddims



Re-established in 2007 by its founder Tamiko "Tam" Byrd; CoolRiddims is well on its way to entertainment notoriety. Based out of the big apple "New York" the company is where it should be when it comes to connecting the dots between the performer and success. Their motto "Come feel the vibes and ride the riddims"...

