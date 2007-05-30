Local Tampa Bay Realtor uses Innovative Strategy to Sell in Tough Market.

Tampa, Fl -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2007 -- “I never thought our home would sell on the first day in this slow market, but Rande really made it happen with his White Glove House” said Stan Shauf about his Countryway home.



Rande Friedman of Keller Williams Tampa Properties and creator of WhiteGloveHouse.com is pioneering a new way to sell homes that ensures a fast and efficient sale for most home sellers. The process involves one part reality show, one part home decorating, and one part market research; the end result is a recipe for success.



‘The internet has given consumers fantastic access to view thousands of homes from their computers and their first impression of the property is formed by the quality of the visual images they see on the web” Friedman explains, “With the technology now accessible to residential Realtors, I am able to create a marketing package that was previously only available to large developers”



With powerful professional video editing software and experienced freelance videographers, Friedman is joining the group of real estate agents around the country who believe use of live action videos on websites, podcasts and even downloaded to smartphones puts their client’s properties in the forefront of this inflated housing inventory.



At Friedman’s website www.Whiteglovehouse.com visitors can experience what is being done for other home sellers in the market who are already taking advantage of the White Glove service. Every property owner that works with Friedman receives a powerful package of proven home selling methods that often result in a fast sale.



When Friedman takes a listing, the seller will receive a custom video tour of the home in the style and quality of a network reality home show. Bella Roma Townhome



“People see the videos of the house tours on the website, and love it. They want to know when TLC or The Discovery Channel is planning on airing them.” notes Rande Friedman about his online video tours of Tampa Bay homes that he represents.



But before the video and photography are produced, Friedman brings in his professional interior designer to stage the home for sale.

“The internet has given buyers fantastic access to view thousands of homes from their computers. I believe that every property I list should be so inviting that it is at the very top of their appointment list. Only an experienced professional decorator can properly stage the home to appeal to the largest amount of Buyers. That is why I include this service with every home sold under the White Glove House sign, explains Friedman.



An impressive element of the White Glove experience is the home seller education session. Each time a home seller lists with Friedman, they are given a visual power point presentation of comparable home sales in the market which allows them to fully appreciate how the asking price was derived.



In the world of real estate agents, Rande Friedman has worked hard to distinguish himself as an innovator and fiercely loyal agent to those he represents.



For more information on Rande Friedman please visit http://www.whiteglovehouse.com

