Press Release Writing for Virtual Assistants Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

Virtual Assistants and other solopreneurs are masters when it comes to do-it-yourself enterprise. Though blessed with flexibility and agility, as small business owners, they often must make do with much less than their larger business counterparts. Sometimes that means venturing into territory in which they don't necessarily have experience--such as writing press releases.



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is helping demystify the process of writing press releases with its “Press Release Writing Guide & Style Template.” The five-page guide is intended for Virtual Assistants, their clients and any solopreneur or independent professional who wants to write better press releases using a simple, effective formula. The guide includes:



- press release template with editable form fields,

- press release guidelines and tips,

- list of all the parts of a press release with descriptions and instructions for each,

- sample press release exampling the formula used for effective press release writing, and

- press release writing resource list.



“How to write a press release is a question that is constantly asked by our members,” says Danielle Keister, founder of the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce. “We end up repeating so much information or correcting bad advice that I decided a single resource would be of real benefit to our Virtual Assistant members and the small business owners we serve.”



The guide is instantly downloadable and available for purchase at the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce’s online forms store at http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/virtual-assistant-business-forms.htm



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is an international professional association dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants grow smarter, more successful businesses, and providing business owners with free resources and tools to connect with qualified Virtual Assistant professionals.


