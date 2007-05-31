MAL Measuring Amplifiers and Converters: Signal Conditioning in smallest format

Bavaria, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2007 -- BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) extends the range of MAL measuring amplifiers by the measurement converters MAL-FU (frequency to voltage) and MAL-U2I (voltage to current).



In measurement technology measuring amplifiers and converters are used for the amplification, filtering, linearization and conversion of an electric variable. In this context we also talk about signal conditioning, which often makes a scanned signal only then utilizable.



They almost look like the famous Danish building bricks for children, and regarding compatibility and multi-functionality they are inferior in nothing. The tiny red MAL miniature measuring amplifiers and modules from BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) have the size and form of a 24-pole DIL IC. Relating to size and pin assignment they are compatible to other manufacturers.



MAL modules are available in different versions, which can be used in any combination with each other. They undertake the acquisition and conditioning of physical quantities like voltage, current, PT100, PT1000, strain gauge, thermocouple, and resistance or the galvanic isolation of signals. With this modular conception an individual measurement system can be set up.



http://www.bmcm.eu/us/prgr-measamp.html#miniature



The series of the bmcm MAL modules is now supplemented by two additional measurement converters:



Particularly interesting for rotational speed measurements is the electrically isolating frequency/voltage converter MAL-FU for the frequency ranges 100Hz, 1kHz and 10kHz.



Especially to prevent voltage drops in case of long cables the MAL-U2I can be used. It converts voltage signals in the 5V or 10V measuring range into a proportional current signal (0-20mA).



For the comfortable connection of the MAL modules BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) offers carrier boards (backplanes) in different size for external or internal use in the PC.



http://www.bmcm.eu/us/prgr-connect.html#miniature

