Synchromat Performs Reliable Both-Way File and Folder Synchronization

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2007 -- Usov Lab today announced the release of Synchromat, the latest version of a smart and simple tool for automating data exchange routines across multiple computers. Compatible with all Windows OS, the application enables the user to synchronize multiple files/folders stored in one or multiple computers and keep them regularly updated. Synchronization can be performed in one or both directions, via a network connection or any removable drive, including hard drives, USB keys, flash drives, CDRW disks, MP3 players, Digital Cameras, etc.



Synchromat features an intuitive and instructive interface with two data selection fields for building a sync association between two folders. Once the association is set, user can use the program to analyze which files has recently been modified and propagate the modification to their counterpart in other folder. The user can easily view all existing sync jobs, their current status, and synchronize them all in one click. Thanks to the unique sync algorithm which doesn’t depend on the system clock accuracy, data synchronization with Synchromat has reached the top level in reliability, accuracy, and speed.



Synchromat 6.1.3 is built on the success of the previous version which saw a high user adoption and received a large amount of enthusiastic feedback.



Synchromat features at a glance



1 Free evaluation version available;

2 True bi-directional and n-way file and folder sync;

3 Extended synchronization settings;

4 Proprietary algorithm with file attributes database;

5 Synchronization via local, network or removable drive;

6 Multilingual user interface (more than 30 languages supported).



Availability

Synchromat 6.1.3 runs under Windows 98/Me/XP/2000/2003/Vista and distributed as a shareware product (30-day trial). The program can be downloaded for free at the company’s website: http://synchromat.com/download/synchromat-6-1-3.exe.



About Usov Lab

Founded in 2004, Usov Lab is a Fairfax, Virginia based software development company. The team is dedicated to providing quality software for small and medium-sized businesses, yet simple enough to be suitable for even amateur PC users. For more information, please, visit http://synchromat.com .



