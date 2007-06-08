Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Provides Demolition Services for Redevelopment Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a nationwide demolition contractor, was contracted to provide demolition services for the redevelopment of a large parcel of property in New Jersey.



Prior to any demolition, utility disconnects were conducted, asbestos containing materials were abated and permits were obtained.



The demolition scope consisted of the demolition of four (4) wood frame residential structures that were on average 2 stories in height. Associated garages, shed, patios and decks were also demolished. In addition, all sidewalks, driveways, fencing, and landscaping was removed. An in ground pool was also demolished.



Concrete from the pool and foundations was crushed onsite and utilized as backfill. The concrete was crushed using Dallas Contracting’s mobile concrete crushing plant.



The project was completed in approximately three (3) weeks with no incidents or injuries.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor providing demolition services nationwide. We have been in business for over 27 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

