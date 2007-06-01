Walnut Creek, California Mortgage Consultant Reveals Insider Secrets to get Instant Relieft for Homeowners in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Walnut Creek, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2007 -- Walnut Creek, California Based Mortgage Lender Panda Polk reveals mortgage secrets at a new web site that is full of free reports, for consumers or homeowners who have credit challenges such as currently in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, Recent Bankruptcy discharge, Foreclosure or Foreberance.



http://www.bkmortgageexpert.com



A local Walnut Creek Mortgage Broker has dedicated all her efforts at assisting homeowners who have filed a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy within the last 3 years. We lend to people when they are in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy once they have shown a good 12-month payment history. We understand a few late payments and can still offer single digit rates to many borrowers. Too often, however, the homeowner has not been able to maintain their payments to the Bankruptcy Trustee and to their mortgage lender. When this happens it is surely the beginning slide down a slippery slope for the homeowner. Homeowners then find themselves falling out of bankruptcy protection and facing foreclosure again! Usually the homeowner filed for bankruptcy protection to save their home from foreclosure in the first place. The American Bankruptcy Institute recently stated that 67% of people who file for Chapter 13 fail to complete their plans. That’s because, for homeowners, the burden of the plan payments along with their mortgage obligations are often way too heavy to maintain for the long haul. Any missed time at work could cause reduced income and a subsequent late payment. This could lead to a dismissal of the bankruptcy. The solution is to look into your option of refinancing out of Chapter 13 Bankruptcy as soon as it becomes available—typically after 18 months of filing for Bankruptcy protection.



