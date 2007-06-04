RAM Technologies To Sponsor Institute 2007 – AHIP’s Annual Meeting

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., an independent software vendor providing advanced applications for the management and administration of healthcare claims, has announced their participation as a sponsor of Institute 2007. This year’s Institute, the Annual Meeting for America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), will be held June 20th through 22nd at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Through keynote sessions, concurrent workshops and an exhibit hall, AHIP’s Annual Meeting offers attendees the opportunity to explore the latest cutting-edge technologies, marketplace changes, new models of delivery and care, and more. The keynote sessions of Institute 2007 focus on global issues, while the concurrent workshops address day-to-day challenges. Overall, the Institute provides an unmatched lineup of educational seminars presented by influential leaders as well as 175 organizations exhibiting nearly every aspect of the payer segment of the health insurance industry.



“As an organization, AHIP has brought so much to the health insurance industry,” states Robert Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, “we are proud to support the association and all of its worthwhile efforts.”



In addition to participating as a sponsor of Institute 2007, RAM Technologies will also be an exhibitor. The exhibit booth of RAM Technologies will feature demonstrations of their innovative software solutions, HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™. HEALTHsuite is an enterprise wide application that supports all aspects of benefit administration including claims adjudication, provider contracting, reimbursement and credentialing, utilization management, care management, premium billing, reporting and more. eHealthsuite is a web portal that provides real-time access to information for providers, members, brokers and employer groups.



About America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

AHIP is the national association representing nearly 1,300 member companies providing health insurance coverage to more than 200 million Americans. Their member companies offer medical expense insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, dental insurance, supplemental insurance, stop-loss insurance and reinsurance to consumers, employers, and public purchasers. Their goal is to provide a unified voice for the health care financing industry, to expand access to high quality, cost effective health care to all Americans, and to ensure Americans’ financial security through robust insurance markets, product flexibility and innovation, and an abundance of consumer choice. For more information on America’s Health Insurance Plans visit www.ahip.org



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies has been providing innovative software solutions to the payer segment of the healthcare industry for over 26 years. Their advanced applications HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite have been implemented at healthcare organizations throughout the country meeting the complex needs of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, Consumer-Directed and Federal Health Programs. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com

