Deacom User Conference Previews Latest ERP Developments

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2007 -- The 2007 Deacom User Conference, held May 16-17 in Philadelphia, PA, was the largest event for users of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to date. Building component, manufactured housing process, and mixed-mode manufacturers from across North America gathered to network with industry colleagues and Deacom staff, observe DEACOM best practices, and review new DEACOM Software developments.



Among the innovative DEACOM features introduced at this year's conference was the web-based version of the DEACOM ERP Software System and DEACOM's integration with the Symbol wireless barcode scanner for improved inventory control. The web-based DEACOM System, written entirely in .NET, will allow users to access DEACOM from any remote location. User access and security will be controlled by the .NET framework and the DEACOM ERP application. Deacom's Lead Developer, Dave Evers, explains the benefits of an ERP system with a .NET framework.



"By migrating to Microsoft's premier development platform, users will have the assurance of continued platform support. There is no longer a need for ActiveX controls to be set up for each client, so deployment is simplified," says Evers. "In addition, centralized transaction processing on the server reduces the computational power needed on the workstations."



The Symbol barcode scanner, also introduced at the 2007 Deacom User Conference, will increase inventory accuracy and mobility by allowing users to scan DEACOM-generated barcodes on any report, including sales orders, pick lists, and shipping forms.



For information on the next Deacom User Conference, visit the Client Support section of www.deacom.net in early 2008.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

